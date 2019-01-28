Crime - Sacto 911

Woman dies after crashing car into building on Alhambra Boulevard, police say

By Michael McGough

January 28, 2019 08:10 AM

A driver was killed and one passenger was injured early Monday morning after their car crashed into a building on Alhambra Boulevard, police said.

A woman driving a sedan collided with the building on Alhambra at the end of X Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler. The vehicle’s other passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:54 a.m., Chandler said. Alhambra Boulevard and X Street were both open to traffic as of 7 a.m., with authorities no longer at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and investigators are still determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, Chandler said.

The crash broke windows and cracked a wall of the building, which houses offices of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Sacramento Urban League.

