Woman dies after crashing car into building on Alhambra Boulevard, police say

A driver was killed and one passenger was injured early Monday morning after their car crashed into a building on Alhambra Boulevard, police said.
A woman driving a sedan collided with the building on Alhambra at the end of X Street and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler. The vehicle’s other passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The fatal crash was reported at 1:54 a.m., Chandler said. Alhambra Boulevard and X Street were both open to traffic as of 7 a.m., with authorities no longer at the scene.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and investigators are still determining whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision, Chandler said.
The crash broke windows and cracked a wall of the building, which houses offices of the Sacramento Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce and Sacramento Urban League.
