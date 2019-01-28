Lincoln man arrested after police find $5,500 bike in his garage

A Lincoln man was arrested this weekend after police found at least two stolen bicycles - one of them worth $5,500 - in his garage, authorities said.
Police arrested Jeffrey Ijams, 33, Sunday morning after the suspected thief was seen on video taking an “expensive bicycle” from the Twelve Bridges Middle School campus last Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a Facebook post.
When officers arrived at Ijams’ residence, they found the bike stolen from Twelve Bridges, as well as the premium $5,500 bike in the garage, the post said. Authorities also found bike frames that had had their serial numbers removed or changed, and Ijams was found to be in possession of meth.
Ijams was arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of property with altered serial numbers, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, the post said.
Ijams is being held at the South Placer County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
