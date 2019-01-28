Manhunt on for robbery suspect in Elk Grove, police say

Police are searching for an at-large robbery suspect believed to be in a neighborhood off of Bruceville Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, the Elk Grove Police Department said Monday morning on Twitter.
The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with long dreadlocks. He is believed to be wearing a black ski jacket and a red shirt, according to the tweet sent at 10:50 a.m., which shows the search area near Unswer and Brabham ways.
Police have set up a perimeter and are asking people to avoid the area. In a follow-up tweet, the Police Department said officers are staying in communication with nearby schools, including Cosumnes Oaks High School, but they believe there is no danger to schools at this time.
The robbery occurred in San Joaquin County, police said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
