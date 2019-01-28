Motorcyclist killed in Antelope hit-and-run collision, CHP says

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision with an SUV Sunday in Antelope, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The crash resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Foothill Farms man, CHP said in a news release. The man was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow motorcycle southbound on Walerga Way near Big Cloud Way about 6:18 p.m. when he was hit by a large, black SUV with tinted windows, CHP said.
The SUV’s driver immediately fled the scene, where the man was pronounced dead by emergency personnel, according to the news release.
The SUV is similar to a Cadillac Escalade or Chevy Suburban, and may have damage to the right rear side, CHP said. No arrests have been made, and the fatal collision is still being investigated.
The victim has not been identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the CHP North Sacramento area office at 916-348-2337.
