Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Elk Grove Florin Road, halting northbound traffic

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Elk Grove Florin Road in south Sacramento County on Tuesday morning, closing northbound traffic.
California Highway Patrol officers responded to the fatal collision, which appeared on CHP incident logs just after 6 a.m. as a traffic collision with an ambulance requested near Gerber Road.
CHP and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department personnel remained at the scene as of 7:20 a.m., with all northbound lanes closed and traffic being diverted at Tiogawoods Drive.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
