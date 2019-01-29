Attempted murder suspect shot dead by Butte County deputies, Sheriff’s Office says

A suspect who had been sought for attempted murder was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon after a pursuit along Highway 162 allegedly ended with the suspect pointing a handgun toward deputies, Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The suspect, identified as Richard Moulton, 52, of Red Bluff, was wanted by the Red Bluff Police Department, which had issued a “Be On The Lookout” order for Moulton’s red Ford F-150 truck at 12:21 p.m., according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives said the suspect was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder stemming from a “domestic violence incident involving the suspect’s estranged wife” at her residence, according to the news release. Moulton allegedly slapped, bit, choke and attempted to gouge out the eyes of his wife, the Sheriff’s Office said, before reportedly forcing a handgun into her mouth.
The victim escaped, and the suspect fired nine shots toward her, the news release said.
Sheriff’s deputies later spotted the suspect vehicle near Durham and attempted a traffic stop, but Moulton fled from deputies, starting a pursuit.
The pursuit ended on Highway 162 near Aguas Frias Road, with the suspect stopping his vehicle, opening the door to his truck and putting the handgun to his own head, according to the news release.
Moulton then allegedly lowered his handgun, exited the vehicle and “raised the gun in the direction of the deputies, and shots were fired in the repose to that threat,” the Sheriff’s Office statement said. Moulton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nine deputies in total were involved with the incident, which is still under investigation, and all of them have been placed on administrative leave, the Sheriff’s Office said.
No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the officer-involved shooting incident is urged to call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7322.
