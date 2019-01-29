Davis man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 10-year-old, police say

A 40-year-old man sought since last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child was arrested Monday, Davis police said.

Mario Roberto Rodas was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail Monday afternoon, Davis Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police reported Friday night that the victim was a child Rodas knew, and that Rodas fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Rodas faces charges relating to sexual assault of a minor.

