Roseville man currently barricaded in his home, police say. Local school dismisses students

Law enforcement authorities are attempting to contact a man who has barricaded himself inside his West Roseville home, the Roseville Police Department said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
The subject is currently barricaded in a residence off of Stonecrest Drive, Roseville police tweeted about 12:10 p.m. People are being warned to avoid the area.
Police said in another tweet that Placer County probation officers are also involved in the “incident” at the location.
No other details about the incident or the suspect were immediately available.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District tweeted at 12:47 p.m. that nearby Coyote Ridge elementary school is releasing students early due to the police activity.
An earlier tweet by the school said it had been informed of police activity about 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, and had entered a “secure school protocol” shortly. This protocol means students and staff are remaining indoors with doors locked, but teachers were still teaching.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Comments