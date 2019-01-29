Sacramento massage parlor owner ordered to pay women’s shelter after prostitution sting

After a south Land Park massage parlor was shut down for running a prostitution ring inside, the owner was ordered in December to pay $7,500 to a local sex abuse prevention and relief nonprofit.
Ocean Massage Spa, which resides in a strip mall on the corner of South Land Park Drive and 13th Street, had been investigated by the Sacramento Police Department since Oct. 20, 2017, when officers issued a public nuisance notice to the business after hearing complaints of prostitution in the massage parlor, according to court documents.
The complaints continued to mount against the spa, and on Aug. 2, 2018, police performed a sting operation in which an undercover officer was offered sex for money, according to court documents. An arrest was made shortly afterward, according to court documents.
Just under a month later, on Sept. 11, another undercover officer was not offered sex because he didn’t know a code word, but a female employee did expose herself, according to court documents.
Ocean Massage Spa was accused of trading intercourse, oral sex, masturbation and other sexual acts for money, according to court documents.
The massage parlor was deemed “blatantly and willfully in violation of the law,” and would continue to solicit prostitution without action, an October complaint said.
Wan King International, the company that owns the building, was ordered to pay the $7,500 fine to Community Against Sexual Harm, an organization that provides services to victims of sex trafficking and other at-risk women, according to court documents.
The company is prohibited from running any massage parlors or adult businesses at the property ever again, according to court documents.
