Man arrested in connection with 15 south Sacramento burglaries

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a series of south Sacramento burglaries going back several months.
Justin Nicholas Sanagustin, 31, was arrested on suspicion of committing 15 burglaries and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit earlier this month, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento Police Department.
Since Oct. 19, 15 burglaries have occurred in the south Sacramento area wherein a suspect targeted various businesses, shattered windows to enter, stole money and fled, according to the release.
In the course of its investigation, police say they connected Sanagustin to the crimes, according to the release.
When police arrested him on a warrant Monday night on the 7400 block of Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights, officers found stolen items from the burglaries as well as a replica assault rifle, according to the release.
He is being held without bail in Sacramento County Main Jail, and is slated to go before a judge Wednesday.
Authorities are still investigating the burglaries and ask that anyone with information call 916-808-5471.
