Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minors at South Lake Tahoe Goodwill store

A Nevada man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple minors at a Goodwill store in South Lake Tahoe, police said this week.
Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46, is accused of sexual battery on minors under age 14, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Recendiz-Rodriguez was found to be in the country illegally and has been placed on an immigration hold by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, SLTPD said Tuesday in an update. Recendiz-Rodriguez had been living in Gardnerville, Nev.
SLTPD said Goodwill shoppers and employees provided helpful witness statements to authorities, and a news release Tuesday noted that Recendiz-Rodriguez was not an employee of the store.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call SLTPD at 530-542-6100, or 530-541-68000 to remain anonymous, referencing case No. 1901-1341.
