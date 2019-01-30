Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minors at South Lake Tahoe Goodwill store

By Michael McGough

January 30, 2019 10:12 AM

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46.
Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46. South Lake Tahoe Police Department
Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46. South Lake Tahoe Police Department

A Nevada man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple minors at a Goodwill store in South Lake Tahoe, police said this week.

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez, 46, is accused of sexual battery on minors under age 14, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Recendiz-Rodriguez was found to be in the country illegally and has been placed on an immigration hold by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, SLTPD said Tuesday in an update. Recendiz-Rodriguez had been living in Gardnerville, Nev.

SLTPD said Goodwill shoppers and employees provided helpful witness statements to authorities, and a news release Tuesday noted that Recendiz-Rodriguez was not an employee of the store.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call SLTPD at 530-542-6100, or 530-541-68000 to remain anonymous, referencing case No. 1901-1341.

  Comments  