Man injured in road rage incident, man arrested in West Sacramento, police say

A road rage incident left a man injured in West Sacramento and closed streets Wednesday evening, according to police.
West Sacramento police said a road rage incident occurred Wednesday just before 6 p.m. The victim was driving on the freeway when the suspect threw an object at his car, police said.
The victim exited the freeway and went to the Chevron at Harbor Boulevard and Evergreen Avenue in West Sacramento. The suspect followed him in his vehicle and parked at the 76 gas station across the street, police said.
As the victim left the Chevron, the suspect crossed the street and smashed two windows of the victim’s car using a large belt buckle, police said. He fled on foot and was arrested nearby for felony vandalism and throwing an object from a moving vehicle, according to police.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.
The driver of the suspect’s vehicle fled, and a perimeter was set up around the area to search for the car, police said. The car was located nearby, and the driver was determined to be the suspect’s girlfriend. She cooperated with police and has not been detained or arrested.
Police originally said a firearm may have been brandished during the incident, but later determined that no firearms were involved in the incident.
Comments