Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Man arrested in Rocklin for hit-and-run that injured a juvenile bicyclist

By Hannah Darden

January 30, 2019 08:54 PM

Travis Harrison-Hunt, 23, of Mokelumne was arrested in Rocklin on Wednesday after a hit-and-run that injured a minor riding a bicycle, Rocklin police said. Hunt was booked on hit-and-run with injuries charges and for driving with a suspended license.
Travis Harrison-Hunt, 23, of Mokelumne was arrested in Rocklin on Wednesday after a hit-and-run that injured a minor riding a bicycle, Rocklin police said. Hunt was booked on hit-and-run with injuries charges and for driving with a suspended license. Rocklin Police Department
Travis Harrison-Hunt, 23, of Mokelumne was arrested in Rocklin on Wednesday after a hit-and-run that injured a minor riding a bicycle, Rocklin police said. Hunt was booked on hit-and-run with injuries charges and for driving with a suspended license. Rocklin Police Department

A man was arrested in Rocklin on Wednesday following a hit-and-run that injured a minor on a bicycle, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Police responded to a collision at Sunset Boulevard and Fairway Drive at about 3:15 p.m. and learned a vehicle hit a juvenile bicyclist, according to a press release from the Rocklin Police Department. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene, police said.

The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, the release said.

Police said that with the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle and driver were located.

Police arrested Travis Harrison-Hunt, 23, for driving with a suspended license and for a hit-and-run with injuries. He was booked into the South Placer Jail. Hunt’s bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

  Comments  