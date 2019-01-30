Man arrested in Rocklin for hit-and-run that injured a juvenile bicyclist

A man was arrested in Rocklin on Wednesday following a hit-and-run that injured a minor on a bicycle, according to the Rocklin Police Department.
Police responded to a collision at Sunset Boulevard and Fairway Drive at about 3:15 p.m. and learned a vehicle hit a juvenile bicyclist, according to a press release from the Rocklin Police Department. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene, police said.
The victim suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital, the release said.
Police said that with the assistance of witnesses, the suspect vehicle and driver were located.
Police arrested Travis Harrison-Hunt, 23, for driving with a suspended license and for a hit-and-run with injuries. He was booked into the South Placer Jail. Hunt’s bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.
