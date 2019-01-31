Stockton police want this man who stole a bike from shop that serves the needy

A surveillance camera captured a burglar shattering a glass door and stealing a bicycle at a Stockton shop that serves those in need, and police want that man.
The donation-based Helping Urban Bicyclist (HUB) builds and fixes bikes for people in need for free. On January 10, 2019, around 5:12 a.m., a man wearing a light colored beanie, light colored jacket, dark colored pants, and dark colored gloves broke the window of the business at 131 East Miner St.
The video (see above) shows him reaching through the shattered glass door, grabbing a bike and fleeing.
It’s the fourth time someone has broken into HUB’s repair shop in downtown Stockton, according to the Stockton Record.
“I’m beginning to take these break-ins personally, so it’s time to close and board up the place until we seek new measures of protection,” Stephen Bentley wrote on social media following the most recent incident, The Record reported.
Bentley, a deacon at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, is a cyclist and former employee of Performance Bicycle. He told The Record the break-ins have cost HUB, which runs on donations and volunteers, between $5,000 and $6,000.
If anybody recognizes the burglar, police are asking them to call (209) 937-8520 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.
There’s a cash reward of up to $10,000.
Citizens may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or logon to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’. Tipsters may also submit a Tip on the Stockton Police Website at: StocktonPD.org
