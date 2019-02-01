Sacramento man convicted of 2017 murder at mobile home after calling 911 on himself

A Sacramento man arrested in 2017 for the fatal shooting of a woman he was dating was found guilty by jury of first-degree murder on Thursday.

Joshua Anthony Childers, 25 at the time of the shooting, was convicted of the murder of 24-year-old Victoria Yasman Vasquez.

The Lincoln Police Department received a 911 call from a man saying he shot a woman at a mobile home in the 8200 block of Coed Lane in south Sacramento County on the afternoon of March 28, 2017, as The Bee reported at the time.

In a news release sent Friday by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, it is reported that Childers referred to the woman as his wife in the 911 call.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies found a woman in the bedroom of the mobile home, dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers then traced the phone call to a location in Sheridan, where they found Childers and his vehicle, as The Bee reported in 2017. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody the same day as the 911 call.

During the jury trial, which began Jan. 22, a use of firearm enhancement was also confirmed, according to the news release.

Childers is set to be sentenced March 22. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.