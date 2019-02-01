Judge sends repeat sexually violent predator to state prison hospital indefinitely

A sexually violent predator, convicted twice in Sacramento County of lewd acts with a child, has been committed indefinitely to Coalinga State Hospital, the county District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Michael Anthony Gillette will remain in hospital custody after a judge approved a civil commitment petition that said the repeat offender had a mental disorder making him a “substantial danger” to others with a strong likelihood of committing future predatory sexual acts, the DA’s news release said.
Gillette was convicted in 1997 and sentenced to three years in state prison for lewd acts with a child under 14, and convicted of the same charge in January 2013. The petition was filed before Gillette was released on parole for that offense.
Gillette in 2008 was also arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to two years in prison, Sacramento Superior Court records show.
Judge James Arguelles ordered Gillette to be committed at Coalinga for an indeterminate term.
