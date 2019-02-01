Elk Grove man sentenced to 13 years in jail after pleading guilty to sex trafficking teen

An Elk Grove man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison on Friday after being found guilty of sex trafficking a child, according to the Department of Justice.
Abdul Basier Hashimi, 26, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 13-year-old child in Septmeber after he met the minor on Tagged.com, a free social networking site.
Shortly after meeting in 2014, the 13-year-old ran away to live with Hashimi, according to court documents. When she turned 14, he forced her to work as a prostitute in Sacramento, Oakland and other locations in Northern California.
Court records show that Hashimi made ads for the underage victim by creating backpage.com ads, renting hotel rooms and mandating where she walked the streets and how much she offered for sexual acts. Hashimi took all of the money she made.
The girl was also forced to have sex with Hashimi.
Both the Sacramento Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
“Child sex traffickers often prey upon our community’s most vulnerable minors — runaways, foster kids, children who face difficult circumstances — promising the young victims that they will receive care and support,” said FBI Sacramento Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan in a news release Friday. “In actuality, traffickers treat their victims as commodities to acquire and sell, generating profit from exploiting them and leveraging their youth as a selling point.”
Hashimi was sentenced to spend 12 years, seven months in prison.
