Man lying down on Florin Road killed in late night hit-and-run, CHP says

A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in south Sacramento County was lying down in the far right lane of traffic, witnesses told California Highway Patrol officials.
The fatal hit-and-run collision was reported about 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, when 911 callers said a man was lying in the roadway and bleeding from the head, CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Jim Young said.
The man was struck in the far right lane of eastbound Florin Road, just east of 55th Street and Highway 99, Young said.
“Witnesses advised officers that the pedestrian was actually lying in the roadway prior to being struck,” he said. “They don’t know why he was lying in the roadway.”
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP’s only description of the suspect vehicle is that it is a silver sedan, Young said.
The victim’s identity will be released by the county coroner’s office, Young said.
All lanes of Florin Road are back open.
Young urged anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact the CHP South Sacramento office at 916-681-2300.
