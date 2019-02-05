That’s not Scottie Pippen: Elk Grove police seek suspect in car break-in, purse theft

Elk Grove police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of using a credit card just after it had been stolen last week from a woman’s purse in the trunk of her car.
About 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, at least one suspect shattered a window of a victim’s car in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The suspect or suspects accessed the victim’s locked trunk and took her purse, which had her credit cards.
A male suspect was caught on surveillance video using one of the credit cards at a store in south Sacramento less than 30 minutes after the victim had parked her car, police said in the post.
The man is described as a Hispanic man, mid-20s to mid-30s, approximately 6-feet and 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls No. 33 jersey, blue jeans and red shoes. He also wore clear glasses, the Facebook post said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The suspect’s vehicle is a black SUV with chrome molding and a luggage rack, according to the post.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call EGPD at 916-478-8117 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Crime Stoppers calls can remain anonymous.
The Bulls retired No. 33 in 2005 to honor Scottie Pippen.
Comments