Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

That’s not Scottie Pippen: Elk Grove police seek suspect in car break-in, purse theft

By Michael McGough

February 05, 2019 11:39 AM

A suspect sought in connection with using a credit card stolen from a purse in the trunk of a victim’s car.
A suspect sought in connection with using a credit card stolen from a purse in the trunk of a victim’s car. Elk Grove Police Department
A suspect sought in connection with using a credit card stolen from a purse in the trunk of a victim’s car. Elk Grove Police Department

Elk Grove police are on the lookout for a suspect accused of using a credit card just after it had been stolen last week from a woman’s purse in the trunk of her car.

About 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, at least one suspect shattered a window of a victim’s car in a parking lot on the 3400 block of Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The suspect or suspects accessed the victim’s locked trunk and took her purse, which had her credit cards.

A male suspect was caught on surveillance video using one of the credit cards at a store in south Sacramento less than 30 minutes after the victim had parked her car, police said in the post.

The man is described as a Hispanic man, mid-20s to mid-30s, approximately 6-feet and 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a black Chicago Bulls No. 33 jersey, blue jeans and red shoes. He also wore clear glasses, the Facebook post said.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black SUV with chrome molding and a luggage rack, according to the post.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call EGPD at 916-478-8117 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Crime Stoppers calls can remain anonymous.

The Bulls retired No. 33 in 2005 to honor Scottie Pippen.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

  Comments  