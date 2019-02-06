Man convicted of murder in 2017 Del Paso Heights shooting of two brothers

A man was convicted last Friday of murder for a December 2017 shooting of two brothers in the Del Paso Heights area.

A jury found David Eggman guilty of second-degree murder, attempted murder and several firearms charges in connection with the shooting, which killed 22-year-old Angelo Reyes and injured Reyes’ brother, John Alarcon, 26 at the time.

The incident occurred Dec. 16, when a verbal confrontation between Reyes and another party at a convenience store turned physical, Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

The other party “called David Eggman and others to the scene for reinforcement,” and Eggman punched Reyes, the news release said.

Reyes and Eggman engaged in another confrontation later that day at a residence on North Avenue, where Eggman shot Reyes and Alarcon. Reyes died two days later, The Bee reported at the time.

Eggman faces a maximum sentence of 85 years to life in prison, with allegations of two prior strikes against him for voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon.

Eggman is scheduled for sentencing April 5.