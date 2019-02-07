Watch firefighters rescue dog from Arden house fire

Firefighters rescued a small dog from a house fire Wednesday night in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County.
The fire started in a bedroom of a house on Mission Avenue about 8 p.m., Sacramento Metro Fire District said in tweets.
While all human occupants were out of the home and safe, and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, a dog named Dicky needed saving.
As smoke pours out of windows, one firefighter carries Dicky to the sidewalk, video of the rescue shows. A handful of personnel administer first aid, including CPR, and after a moment of panic, the dog appears to be OK.
