Watch firefighters rescue dog from Arden house fire

By Michael McGough

February 07, 2019 08:13 AM

Firefighters save Dicky the dog with CPR in Arden Arcade fire

Firefighters rescued a small dog from a house fire Wednesday night in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County. There's a moment of panic and then the dog hops to life.
Firefighters rescued a small dog from a house fire Wednesday night in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento County.

The fire started in a bedroom of a house on Mission Avenue about 8 p.m., Sacramento Metro Fire District said in tweets.

While all human occupants were out of the home and safe, and the fire was knocked down within 10 minutes, a dog named Dicky needed saving.

As smoke pours out of windows, one firefighter carries Dicky to the sidewalk, video of the rescue shows. A handful of personnel administer first aid, including CPR, and after a moment of panic, the dog appears to be OK.

