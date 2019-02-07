‘Mesmerizing and shocking’ viral video shows two dozen drivers running red lights in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights police shared a two-minute montage of drivers running red lights in an effort to curb frequent traffic collisions at some of the city’s busiest intersections.

In a Facebook post Wednesday titled “Drive Safely!”, Citrus Heights Police Department’s video shows 26 recent incidents in which a driver running a red light led to a collision or near miss.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can change,” the video’s description reads. “Please drive safely. Stop on red and slow on yellow!”

Prominent intersections in the video include Sunrise Boulevard and Greenback Lane; Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane; Antelope Road and Garden Gate near Interstate 80; and several others along Sunrise, Auburn and Greenback.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The videos are taken from red light cameras at the intersections. About half are taken at night.

A handful of the incidents shown involve pedestrians or cyclists nearly being hit while in crosswalks.

The video spread virally on Facebook, picking up more than 87,000 views in under 24 hours. One user commented that the footage was “mesmerizing and shocking.”

“Our traffic team focuses on safety and is always proactively working on reducing traffic related offenses in CH,” Citrus Heights PD said in another comment on the video.