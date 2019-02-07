Gunfire during funeral at south Sacramento church leaves one injured, shooter at large

One person was shot during a funeral service Thursday in a south Sacramento church in what police said was a targeted attack.
Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said the shooter walked into a church while a funeral service was underway on the 4400 block of 58th Street and shot someone twice in the leg with a handgun.
That block of 58th Street in Colonial Heights is home to the First Church of God, a nondenominational Christian church.
The shooter ran out of the church afterward, prompting police to set up a perimeter and canvass the area, Basquez said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
One person was temporarily detained, Basquez said, but funeralgoers could not positively identify the person as the shooter, so they were released.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Basquez said.
Basquez said the suspect was described as wearing a hoodie and a mask, but no other details were available.
Since the shooting is believed to have been targeted and not random, police do not think the community is at risk, Basquez said.
One nearby school was temporarily placed on lockdown following the shooting, Basquez said, but it has since been lifted.
Police are still on the scene and investigating the shooting, Basquez said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments