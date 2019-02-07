‘Good boy Riggs’ helps Davis police seize heroin, methamphetamine during traffic stop

A traffic stop Wednesday night of a possibly intoxicated driver turned into a drug bust when the Davis Police Department’s new K-9, Riggs, sniffed out drugs in the driver’s trunk.
An officer conducted the stop at the intersection of Birch Lane and East Covell Boulevard and arrested the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a Davis Police Department Facebook post.
As the officer made the arrest, she searched the driver and found almost a gram of heroin, according to the post.
The officer had Riggs search the car and he alerted on the trunk several times, the post said. She discovered more than an ounce of methamphetamine stored in small plastic baggies, according to the post.
Riggs completed his training in October, making him a brand-new addition to the force, according to the post.
“Good boy Riggs!” the department said.
