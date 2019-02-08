Early-morning SUV crash in South Natomas injures one, fire officials say

One person was injured in a Friday morning crash in South Natomas, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Twitter.
Firefighters extricated one victim from the vehicle, the tweet said. The crash occurred near Northgate Boulevard and San Juan Road.
The victim was transported to hospital; their condition or extent of their injuries was unknown as of about 6 a.m., according to the tweet.
Photos by the fire department show significant front-end damage to the vehicle, a silver SUV, which is seen on the sidewalk and grass.
No other information was immediately available.
