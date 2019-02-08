Crime - Sacto 911

Early-morning SUV crash in South Natomas injures one, fire officials say

By Michael McGough

February 08, 2019 06:49 AM

A vehicle collision Friday in North Sacramento required extrication of one victim, Sacramento Fire Department said. The extent of the patient’s injuries and their condition was not immediately known. Sacramento Fire Department
One person was injured in a Friday morning crash in South Natomas, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters extricated one victim from the vehicle, the tweet said. The crash occurred near Northgate Boulevard and San Juan Road.

The victim was transported to hospital; their condition or extent of their injuries was unknown as of about 6 a.m., according to the tweet.

Photos by the fire department show significant front-end damage to the vehicle, a silver SUV, which is seen on the sidewalk and grass.

No other information was immediately available.

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

