Elk Grove campus supervisor arrested after allegations of inappropriate touching, police say

A man recently employed as a campus supervisor at Elk Grove Unified School District has been arrested for sexual battery following allegations of inappropriate touching of a teenager, the Elk Grove Police Department said Thursday in a news release.
Tyrice Navel Daniels, 35, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sacramento County jail for sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child, Elk Grove police said.
EGPD’s investigation of Daniels started last November after the police department received the allegations. The investigation found that the inappropriate touching occurred off-campus, but the release said the investigation also found Daniels “had inappropriate sexual conversations with other female students while on-campus during the course of his employment.”
EGPD alerted the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, which issued a warrant for Daniels’ arrest.
Elk Grove Unified posted a statement in response to the arrest on the district’s website.
“The Elk Grove Unified School District responded to a report alleging that a campus supervisor, Tyrice Daniels, had inappropriate communication with a minor,” Elk Grove Unified spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton writies in the statement. “School and District officials took immediate action to remove Daniels from duty and place him on leave due to the pending investigation. Daniels no longer works for the District.”
The EGPD news release said Daniels worked at “several” Elk Grove Unified campuses since he began employment with the district in 2012.
The school district’s statement did not specify at which or how many of Elk Grove’s 67 campuses Daniels worked. Elk Grove Unified includes nine high schools.
“Student safety is our top priority and when we receive a report of inappropriateness by an employee, school and district officials take the allegations very seriously and swiftly act to immediately remove the alleged offender and cooperate with law enforcement during an investigation,” Pinkerton’s statement continued.
EGPD asks anyone with information regarding the investigation to call the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at 916-478-8112 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
