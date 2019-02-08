Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Inmate sought after walking away from Mule Creek prison in Ione, officials say

By Michael McGough

February 08, 2019 08:33 AM

Zechariah Lee, 34.
Zechariah Lee, 34. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Zechariah Lee, 34. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

An inmate walked away from Mule Creek State Prison Ione on Thursday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Friday morning.

Zechariah Lee was reported missing at 9:24 p.m. Thursday after an inmate count, CDCR said in a news release.

Lee had been incarcerated at Mule Creek since June 2017 for first-degree robbery charges in Sacramento County, for which he received a three-year sentence.

Lee, 34, is described as a white man, 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. Lee has tattoos on his head and neck.

Anyone who sees Lee or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact local law enforcement.

Mule Creek houses more than 3,900 inmates.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  