Inmate sought after walking away from Mule Creek prison in Ione, officials say

An inmate walked away from Mule Creek State Prison Ione on Thursday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Friday morning.
Zechariah Lee was reported missing at 9:24 p.m. Thursday after an inmate count, CDCR said in a news release.
Lee had been incarcerated at Mule Creek since June 2017 for first-degree robbery charges in Sacramento County, for which he received a three-year sentence.
Lee, 34, is described as a white man, 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. Lee has tattoos on his head and neck.
Anyone who sees Lee or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911 or contact local law enforcement.
Mule Creek houses more than 3,900 inmates.
