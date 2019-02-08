62-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by pickup truck on Watt Avenue, CHP says

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening on Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade, California Highway Patrol officials said.
CHP received calls of a pedestrian “stumbling in the roadway” about 7:22 p.m. Thursday, according to a Friday news release by CHP’s North Sacramento office.
As officers were en route to the call, dispatch reported to responding personnel that the pedestrian had been hit by a silver Toyota Tundra.
Upon arrival by CHP, a 62-year-old man was found in the far left lane of northbound Watt Avenue near Arden Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.
The driver, a 64-year-old Sacramento man, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, the release said. The driver was not injured, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor, CHP said. No arrests were made.
Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking eastbound across lanes of Watt Avenue traffic, the news release said.
The victim’s identity will be released by the county coroner’s office pending notification of family.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP North Sacramento office at 916-348-2237.
