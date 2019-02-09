Plane crashes near Mount Diablo, condition of pilot unknown

A small plane on its way to Lincoln from the Bay Area crashed near Mount Diablo on Friday night, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor said Saturday evening.
The FAA believes that only the pilot, whose identity and condition have not been released, was aboard during the flight.
Described as “a single-engine Mooney M20,” Gregor said, the plane was on its way from Hayward Executive Airport to Lincoln Regional Airport when the crash occurred on a hillside two miles from the peak. Specific plans for the plane’s flight were unknown as small aircraft typically do not need to file a flight plan under certain conditions.
The plane was reported overdue by a relative of the pilot on Saturday, he said.
The aircraft was described as burned when found by officials, Gregor said. The cause of the crash is unknown.
