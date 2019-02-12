Sacramento man sentenced to 72 years in prison for fatal Cinco de Mayo shooting over music

A Sacramento man was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering a man over music at a Cinco de Mayo house party, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Kejhonne Henderson was at a party in North Highlands on May 5, 2017, according to a news release from the district attorney, and became agitated when music by Sacramento rapper Mozzy started being played and Jordan Pannell tried to intervene.
The pair walked out of the party, and Henderson shot Pannell nine times.
When he tried to run away, a male party attendee chased and tackled Henderson, who shot the man in the thigh. The man survived.
Henderson was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted murder on Nov. 16.
