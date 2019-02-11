Citrus Heights man faces 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to owning child pornography

A Citrus Heights man on Monday pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving and saving images of children engaged in sexually explicit activity on Monday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
25-year-old Emmanuel Mois received and saved child pornography to his cellphone from November 2016 to February 2017, according to court documents.
The documents indicate that Mois was previously charged with sexual battery of a minor and sale or distribution of child pornography. Mois was on probation for these charges when he received the images, according to a news release from the department.
Mois is set to be sentenced on May 13. He faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.
