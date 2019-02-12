Two arrested, two sought in connection with theft at Auburn Best Buy, sheriff says

Two suspects were arrested and two others are still sought in relation to a theft this week at a Best Buy store in Auburn, according to deputies.

Four suspects were occupying a car, which deputies determined was stolen, when it was pulled over near Interstate 80 and Highway 65, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of the suspects fled on foot, according to the post.

Two of the four people suspected in the theft were arrested, one of them at Springview Drive and Sunset Boulevard in Rocklin, the post said.

Authorities searched for a man and a woman, but sheriff’s office spokeswoman Angela Musallam tweeted that deputies were not actively searching for the two outstanding suspects as of Monday afternoon. The driver was arrested, Musallam tweeted.

No identifying details regarding the two outstanding suspects have been released by the sheriff’s office as of Tuesday morning. The incident is still under investigation, and authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, Monday’s Facebook post said.