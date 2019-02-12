Man barricaded for over 9 hours surrenders after SWAT gasses his apartment, police say

A disturbance at a Sacramento apartment complex lasted more than nine hours, ending early Tuesday morning when SWAT officers deployed tear gas to lead a barricaded man to surrender without further incident, police said.
Police responded about 4:30 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Great Falls Way in the College/Glen neighborhood to a subject involved in a disturbance who was later “seen potentially armed with a handgun,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Vance Chandler.
The Sacramento Police Department tweeted at about 11:10 p.m. urging residents near the area to stay indoors due to a “possibly armed barricaded subject.”
“Due to the suspect potentially being armed, the SWAT team and crisis negotiation team were called out,” Chandler said. “A perimeter was established around the apartment, and crisis negotiators attempted to negotiate the with the suspect. He refused to come out.”
Neighboring apartment units were evacuated while some other units received shelter-in-place orders, Chandler said.
“Eventually SWAT deployed gas into the apartment, and just before 2 a.m. the suspect surrendered without incident,” Chandler said.
The suspect was identified as Timothy Hillenbrand, Chandler said.
It was not clear how many other individuals were involved or what the nature of the disturbance was, but Chandler said there were no injuries reported other than the suspect’s exposure to the gas. No other arrests were made.
