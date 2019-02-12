Lodi Police Department looking for gunman after 19-year-old man is shot in the face

The Lodi Police Department is looking for a man after a 19-year-old was shot in the face during an argument Sunday afternoon.
Around 12:24 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway after receiving reports of gunfire in a parking lot, according to a news release issued by the police department.
Police believe two men were engaged in an argument in the parking lot when one pulled out a handgun and shot the other, according to the release.
The men fled in separate cars, with the victim transporting himself to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition, according to the release.
The gunman was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with short facial hair and was last seen leaving the scene in a newer-model silver or gray sedan, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 209-333-6727.
