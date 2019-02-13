Sacramento police ask for public’s help in identifying serial indecent exposure suspect

Sacramento police are looking for a man believed to be involved in numerous instances of indecent exposure, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
The Sacramento Police Department said in a news release that eight incidents have been reported that are believed to be related to the same person.
Police believe the incidents began in November and have been reported as recently as Sunday, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
There have been no reported assaults connected with the incidents, police said.
All of the incidents occurred between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and involved a man in a white, four-door sedan.
The suspect is usually observed in his car with his pants down, often masturbating. On three occasions, victims reported that the suspect made inappropriate comments to them from the car. In one case, a woman reported that the car followed her while she was walking.
The suspect has been described as a thin white or Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s. His vehicle is described as an older, four-door white sedan and may have paint chips, a brown/tan panel, black paint on the roof, or a spoiler, according to the release.
Police said that any witnesses with information pertaining to these incidents should contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Witnesses can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
