Wisconsin authorities still seeking Sacramento man suspected in brutal 2016 beating

Wisconsin law enforcement agencies say they are still seeking a Sacramento man suspected of beating and severely injuring a 20-year-old man in December 2016.
More than two years later, Michael Thor remains wanted by the Oshkosh Police Department, police said Thursday in a Facebook post. Thor is described as being the “primary aggressor” in an incident in which four individuals exited their vehicle and attacked the 20-year-old and two of his friends in the city of Oshkosh, about an hour south of Green Bay.
The victim lost consciousness during the attack and suffered severe brain injuries, the Facebook post said. He has since fully recovered.
Detectives in California and Wisconsin have been unable to locate Thor, who has a warrant out for battery with intent to cause great bodily harm.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Court records available online do not show any criminal charges filed against Thor in Sacramento County.
Anyone with information about Thor or his location is urged to call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or contact the department with a message on Facebook.
Comments