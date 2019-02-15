Sacramento woman arrested third time in 2019 by Placer deputies, this time for burglary

A Sacramento woman has been arrested in Placer County for a third time in 2019, sheriff’s officials said Friday, after being busted for burglary last week.
Detectives arrested Danielle Baldoni on Feb. 8 in connection with a recent burglary at a Roseville home, according to a Facebook post Friday by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Baldoni, 33, was arrested along with her boyfriend Mathew Corona after property crime detectives found evidence linking the couple to the residential burglary, the post said.
Corona was already in custody at the Auburn jail for a previous fraud scheme involving Baldoni, and he is now being held for an additional $170,000 in bail on top of an existing $200,000 amount.
Baldoni has been released from the South Placer jail after making bail.
Earlier social media posts by Placer County Sheriff’s Office indicate Baldoni was also arrested Jan. 2 and Jan. 25.
On Jan. 2, a search warrant was served by Placer County detectives at Baldoni’s apartment in Sacramento County. Investigators linked Baldoni and Corona to a fraudulent check-printing scheme. Corona was cashing the checks throughout both counties, as well as the Bay Area and Central Valley. Both were arrested and charged with felony fraud and conspiracy.
When Baldoni appeared in court Jan. 25 for the fraud case, she was arrested again on felony embezzlement from her retail employer. Detectives alleged that Baldoni had teamed up with an “extreme couponer,” and undercharged or failed to ring up merchandise totaling more than $1,700 over a span of a few months. She was charged with felony embezzlement, conspiracy and second-degree burglary.
