Sacramento police arrest man with rifle in pants during traffic stop, video shows

Sacramento police released dashboard and body camera video Friday from the recent arrest of a man who had a rifle tucked in his waistband during a Northgate traffic stop.
Xeryus Davis was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, as well as for a probation violation, after officers found him in possession of a loaded rifle, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
Police say the firearm is a Mossberg 715T rifle, which had “a live round loaded into the chamber” and was “loaded with 25 live rounds,” when two officers detained Davis.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Feb. 2 when two officers in a marked patrol car stopped a car with expired registration tags driving with its hazard lights flashing, according to the news release.
The video, which blurs all parties’ faces and mutes audio on several occasions to redact personally identifying information, is narrated by police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler.
The vehicle pulls over into a gas station near San Juan Road and Northgate Boulevard and stops near a pump, video shows.
The woman driving the car exits the vehicle and talks to the primary officer, telling him that she just bought the car, as a license plate check by the officers showed the registration expired in January 2018. She then admits she does not have a driver’s license.
When the primary officer asks the male passenger for his identity, he gives three contradictory answers regarding his age: Initially he says his birthday is 1986, then says he was born in “‘92,” and then when asked how old that would make him, he answers “26.” The passenger, whom police later identified as Davis, is actually 29.
The second officer begins to detain the man for falsely identifying himself after the other officer says Davis also lied about his name (the alleged false name he gives is redacted).
“If you’ve got nothing going on, then the cuffs come off just as quick as they go on, all right?” the detaining officer says.
“Sir, I’ve got a gun on me,” the passenger quickly responds. “I’ve got a gun on me,” he repeats when asked what he said.
The suspect then exits the car and is detained, and officers secure the weapon - a rifle with a pistol grip - from the waistband of his pants. The suspect cooperates and does not resist, though he yells in frustration several times as he is put in the back of the police car.
“I appreciate you telling me, all right?” one officer tells him once he’s in the car. “Because s--- like that can get very bad very quick.”
Davis was on probation for a felony probation violation in 2018 that was connected to a 2016 felony charge of possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell, Sacramento County Superior Court records show.
The current firearms case is still an active investigation, according to the news release.
The driver was cited for driving without a license and released, police say.
