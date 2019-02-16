Video shows man punching, tossing coffee on 7-Eleven clerk. Police say attacker hated Muslims

Police say a transient man who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting a convenience store clerk in Marysville told authorities he attacked the clerk because he hated Muslims.
Surveillance video given to The Sacramento Bee by police on Saturday morning shows the man, later identified as John Crain, throwing coffee at the clerk and punching him in the face before fleeing a 7-Eleven on the 400 block of 9th Street just before 2 a.m.
The clerk, who was confirmed by CBS13 to be Sikh, told responding officers that Crain had prepared himself a cup of coffee and attempted to leave without paying, according to a Marysville Police Department news release. He is seen in the video confronting Crain at the front door before being attacked.
The victim suffered injuries from the hot coffee, as well as a contusion on his face, police said.
Police said officers were dispatched to the same store later that afternoon for another reported assault and spotted Crain walking away from the area. Crain admitted to the officers that he had assaulted the clerk during the previous night’s incident.
During the investigation Crain told police he hated Muslims and that’s why he had attacked the clerk. He was later booked into Yuba County Jail for theft, assault and hate crimes charges.
The Sacramento Valley office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and its allies from the Sikh community sent out a statement Friday condemning the attack.
“We condemn this attack on an individual because of his faith. This hate crime represents yet another attack on our Sikh brothers and sisters fueled by Islamophobia and those emboldened by this administration’s xenophobic policies and sentiments,” CAIR-SV’s Civil Rights Attorney Saad Sweilem said in the statement. “We welcome the hate crime charges and encourage law enforcement to continue to take these clear incidents of bias seriously.”
