Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Williams CHP officer stabbed during traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Colusa County

By Cassie Dickman

February 16, 2019 05:06 PM

A California Highway Patrol officer was stabbed Friday night near Williams during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 5 just south of Myers Road, according to CHP.

The officer pulled over Haile Neil, 25, for excessive speeding and attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on her, said Sgt. Seth Fletcher of the CHP’s office in Williams. During the stop, Neil was able to pull out a concealed knife and assault the officer, Fletcher said.

The officer, who has been with CHP for three years, was taken to a hospital in Chico where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Fletcher said the officer has since been released from the hospital.

It’s unclear what charges Neil will face in Colusa County.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call Sacramento Crime Stoppers at (800)222-7463.

By

  Comments  