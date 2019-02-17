Crime - Sacto 911

Lincoln man arrested after police find him with headlamp, two-way radio

By Claire Morgan

February 17, 2019 05:08 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man wearing a lamp on his head was arrested in Lincoln on Friday after officers found him with a police scanner, a two-way radio and drug paraphernalia.

At 11:20 p.m. Lincoln police officers responding to a call on Lincoln Boulevard found a 41-year-old Lincoln man with a headlamp on, a two-way radio earpiece in his ear, drug paraphernalia and a police scanner, according to a news release from the department.

Officers believed the man was attempting to burglarize the area. Officers did not locate a second person who they believed might be in the area based on the two-way radio, according to the release.

The man’s truck was backed in between two storage containers, in a place officers said was hidden.

The man was arrested on suspicion of loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the South Placer Jail.

