Lincoln man arrested after police find him with headlamp, two-way radio

A man wearing a lamp on his head was arrested in Lincoln on Friday after officers found him with a police scanner, a two-way radio and drug paraphernalia.
At 11:20 p.m. Lincoln police officers responding to a call on Lincoln Boulevard found a 41-year-old Lincoln man with a headlamp on, a two-way radio earpiece in his ear, drug paraphernalia and a police scanner, according to a news release from the department.
Officers believed the man was attempting to burglarize the area. Officers did not locate a second person who they believed might be in the area based on the two-way radio, according to the release.
The man’s truck was backed in between two storage containers, in a place officers said was hidden.
The man was arrested on suspicion of loitering and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the South Placer Jail.
