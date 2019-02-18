One man may be responsible for two bank robberies in El Dorado Hills

A bank in Eldorado Hills was robbed Friday for the second time in six weeks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the same man may have been involved in both crimes.
The same US Bank branch on White Rock Road was also robbed Jan. 2. In each case, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera wearing a hoodie and baseball cap.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the suspect in the first robbery is a white male in his late 20s, about 5-foot-9 with a thin build. The suspect has brown hair and a thin brown mustache.
The suspect didn’t use a weapon during the robbery and no threats were made, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should call 530-957-5227.
