Double duty for firefighters who deal with second blaze at same south Sacramento home

Firefighters had to put out two fires, six hours apart, at the same south Sacramento home late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
They first responded just before 11 p.m. Sunday to what turned out to be a grease fire at a home on the 2300 block of 52nd Avenue near Sacramento Executive Airport, said Capt. Keith Wade, a spokesman with the Sacramento Fire Department.
After dousing that fire, crews returned to the same house at about 5:30 a.m. Monday after neighbors reported smoke coming from the roof of the house.
He said firefighters did due diligence to make sure the first fire was out and no embers had gotten into the attic or other areas of the house. But apparently something was missed.
“Unfortunately, rekindles do happen once in a while,” he said.
The family residing in the single-story residence was displaced, Wade said, but no information was available on how many people were living there.
