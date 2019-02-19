‘Several’ dogs killed in Rancho Cordova shed fire, fire officials say

A shed fire Tuesday morning in Rancho Cordova resulted in the death of “several” dogs, Sacramento Metro Fire District officials said.
Fire crews responded about 6 a.m. to a backyard fire at a residence on Aramon Drive. A shed away from the house caught fire, Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said.
“There were several small deceased dogs” found inside the shed, Vestal said.
Vestal could not confirm the number of dogs that had died.
“A number like that will fluctuate once animal control shows up,” he said.
Metro Fire has turned the investigation over to Rancho Cordova’s code enforcement and animal control agencies.
The fire was extinguished without spreading to the main residence and no one was injured, according to Vestal.
No other details were immediately available.
