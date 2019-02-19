Three Sacramento men arrested with $50,000 in pills after 100-mph pursuit, police say

Three Sacramento men were arrested following a 100-mph pursuit after a Saturday robbery in Mendocino County, police said Monday in a news release.
Jakell Watts, 21, Eural Strickland, 18, and Dejoa Larue, 23, were arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery in which three suspects wearing bandanas jumped the pharmacy counter of a Rite Aid on Main Street and demanded pills, the Willits Police Department said in a news release.
The suspect vehicle was spotted near Reeves Canyon Road between Willits and Ukiah. A Willits police officer and Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy gave chase, with the suspect vehicle exceeding 100 mph at times, according to the post.
The suspect vehicle, which police later determined had been stolen out of the Sacramento area, eventually crashed south of Ukiah, and the three suspects briefly attempted to flee on foot, authorities said. They were caught and booked into county jail.
The suspects were found with “several thousand narcotic prescription pills” worth an estimated $50,000, Willits police said in Monday’s news release.
The three suspects were booked into Mendocino County jail on suspicion of robbery, evading police with reckless driving, resisting arrest, parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Watts and Strickland are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, and Larue is being held with no bail.
Strickland and Larue are Sacramento residents, and Watts lives in Carmichael, according to inmate booking information.
