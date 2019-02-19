‘Wild morning!’ Stolen pickup catches fire after pursuit by CHP and Placer deputies

A stolen pickup truck partially overturned and caught fire Tuesday morning near Weimar after the driver fled from California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff’s deputies, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The Ford F-350 truck, reported stolen out of the Rocklin area, was located on eastbound Interstate 80 by a Placer deputy and drove away during an attempted traffic stop near Colfax, the post said.
The suspect then headed westbound through Weimar and crashed into a tree near Placer Hills Road and West Weimar Cross Road, authorities said.
Video posted by the Sheriff’s Office shows that the F-350 – an outfitted construction work truck – appeared to get stuck between two trees.
The vehicle caught fire, and the blaze was extinguished by responding crews.
The suspect fled on foot and continued to run, although a CHP officer shocked him with a stun gun multiple times, according to the Facebook post. Eventually, a Placer sheriff’s K-9 took down the suspect, who was taken into custody.
Deputies, CHP officers and the suspect each suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office summarized the incident in the Facebook post: “What a wild morning!”
The identity of the suspect, who was arrested but is not yet booked, has not yet been released by CHP or the Sheriff’s Office.
CHP’s Gold Run office continues to investigate the incident.
