Auburn Rite Aid robbed by man who demanded prescription pills, police say

An Auburn Rite Aid was robbed Monday afternoon after a possibly armed man walked in and demanded prescription pills from the store’s employees, authorities said.
Around 2:45 p.m., a man who may have been carrying a handgun entered a Rite Aid near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Auburn Ravine Road and coerced employees to hand over narcotics, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.
He “simulated possessing a handgun,” but never brandished one, the release said.
After taking the drugs, the man fled the Rite Aid on foot, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
He was described as being a heavyset man in his late 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweat pants, according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 530-823-4234.
Comments