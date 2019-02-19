Crime - Sacto 911

Auburn Rite Aid robbed by man who demanded prescription pills, police say

By Vincent Moleski

February 19, 2019 03:07 PM

The Auburn Police Department is looking for a man who robbed prescription pills from a Rite Aid Monday afternoon.
An Auburn Rite Aid was robbed Monday afternoon after a possibly armed man walked in and demanded prescription pills from the store’s employees, authorities said.

Around 2:45 p.m., a man who may have been carrying a handgun entered a Rite Aid near the intersection of Elm Avenue and Auburn Ravine Road and coerced employees to hand over narcotics, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.

He “simulated possessing a handgun,” but never brandished one, the release said.

After taking the drugs, the man fled the Rite Aid on foot, police said.

He was described as being a heavyset man in his late 20s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a mustache and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweat pants, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 530-823-4234.

