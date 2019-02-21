Napa County sheriff releases video of fatal officer-involved shooting

Napa County Sheriff’s Office released graphic video on Wednesday showing the fatal confrontation between a police officer and an armed man.
The body cam video appears to show Javier Hernandez Morales shooting first with a handgun during a traffic stop on Sunday, February 17.
In the footage, Deputy Riley Jarecki can be seen approaching a car with a lone male driver. From the passenger’s side window, she tells the man, identified by the sheriff’s office as Morales, not to move. She then goes around to the driver’s side and asks him to roll down the window.
Morales then pulls out a gun and fires a shot at Jarecki. Jarecki fires multiple rounds in return, killing Morales, according to the sheriff’s office.
Speaking to ABC 7 television news station, Napa County Undersheriff Jon Crawford said Morales had a criminal history, including weapons violations, a DUI, and an assault on a peace officer.
“Hernandez Morales made the choice to attempt to murder Deputy Jarecki, and she responded accordingly,” Crawford said.
She was placed on paid leave, according to the Associated Press.
