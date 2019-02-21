Three men in greater Sacramento area charged with felony firearm possession

Three men in the greater Sacramento area were indicted on gun-related charges Thursday in unrelated incidents.
Jedidiah Nathaniel Smith, 40, of Fairfield was accused of felony firearm possession, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.
Smith was pulled over allegedly for driving with an expired registration on Dec. 5 when police officers learned that he was carrying a loaded revolver in his waistband, according to the release.
Smith was a convicted felon, and was prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition, according to the release.
Jesus Aguilar Jr., 34, of Fairfield was also accused of felony firearm possession, according to the release.
On Nov. 19, police received calls regarding a man trying to enter cars that were stopped at an intersection, according to the release.
Responding officers found Aguilar, who was allegedly armed with a handgun but tossed it away before being arrested, according to the release.
Nassir Michaels, 39, of Reno was charged with one count of illegal firearm trading and two counts of felony firearm possession, according to the release.
Michaels allegedly was an unlicensed firearms trader between Sept. 16 and Oct. 12, during which period he is suspected of trading three assault rifles, one of which fit a high-capacity magazine, according to the release.
All three men face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine and Michaels faces an additional five years and $250,000 if convicted of the illegal firearms dealing charge, according to the release.
