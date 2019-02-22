Man found shot to death in north Sacramento home, police say

A man was found shot to death in a north Sacramento home Thursday night and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Huber Court, in the Strawberry Manor neighborhood, at 8:06 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, the department said in a press release.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and performed lifesaving measures until fire personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, said Officer Linda Matthew, spokeswoman for the department.
Detectives interviewed people at the scene and determined there are no outstanding suspects and that no one had fled the scene, Matthew said.
Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident, she said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner.
